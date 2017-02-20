Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTB. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

