Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95 -4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) opened at 73.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.

In other Consolidated Edison news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $283,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 443 shares of company stock worth $31,789. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

