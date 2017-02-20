Conifex Timber Inc (CFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) opened at 3.17 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.09.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada-based forestry company. The Company operates two business segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of dimension lumber. The Lumber segment operates approximately three sawmill complexes in British Columbia, over one in Fort St.

