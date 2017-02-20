Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.00 EPS

Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.00. Cone Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) opened at 24.33 on Monday. Cone Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This is an increase from Cone Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Cone Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 68.55%.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 5,000 shares of Cone Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 632,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 489,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cone Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed between CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

