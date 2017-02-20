Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Receives $58.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) opened at 70.56 on Friday. Computer Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The stock’s market cap is $9.95 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52.

Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Computer Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Sciences Corporation will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Computer Sciences Corporation’s payout ratio is -74.67%.

In related news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $355,540.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 386,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $260,436.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,516 shares of company stock worth $1,905,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Computer Sciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Computer Sciences Corporation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Computer Sciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/computer-sciences-corporation-csc-receives-58-36-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Computer Sciences Corporation Company Profile

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.