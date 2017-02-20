Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

