Cobham plc (COB) Price Target Cut to GBX 135 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cobham plc (LON:COB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.37) price objective (down previously from GBX 174 ($2.17)) on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham plc from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.39 ($2.14).

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) opened at 112.0921 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.52 billion. Cobham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 224.35.

About Cobham plc

Cobham plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which supplies equipment and solutions that enable connectivity for voice, data and video applications. The Company has four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions and Aviation Services. Its Communications and Connectivity sector provides aircraft and in-building communication equipment; satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications, and test and measurement instrumentation for radio frequency, cellular communications and wireless networking.

