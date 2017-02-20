Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Chairman Buys $8,999,991.00 in Stock

Clipper Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPR) Chairman David Bistricer bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $8,999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPR) opened at 13.51 on Monday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $154.31 million.

