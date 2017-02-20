Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) PT Set at $37.00 by Citigroup Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) received a $37.00 target price from equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.74 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

