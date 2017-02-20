Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) PT Set at $34.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $111,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

