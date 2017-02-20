CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.41 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) opened at 61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.40. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $158 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. CIRCOR International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

In other news, VP Arjun Sharma sold 762 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $47,244.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems, which are used in the oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, defense and other industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy), and CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense (Aerospace & Defense).

