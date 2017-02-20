Cineplex Inc (CGX) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (down previously from C$54.00) on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$58.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

Shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) opened at 51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc is a Canada-based entertainment company. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment offers box office services, food service, gaming services, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales. The Media segment consists of Cineplex Media, which consists of in-theatre advertising, pre-show, showtime, magazine and lobby advertising, and Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), which is associated with the design, installation and operations of digital signage networks.

