CIBC Raises Power Financial Corp (PWF) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

PWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Power Financial Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Financial Corp from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Power Financial Corp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.57.

Shares of Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) opened at 35.61 on Tuesday. Power Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/cibc-raises-power-financial-corp-pwf-price-target-to-c37-00.html.

Power Financial Corp Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has operations in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe, through its controlling interests in Great- West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) and IGM Financial Inc (IGM). It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.