CIBC Raises National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target to C$58.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.69.

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) opened at 58.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $58.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

