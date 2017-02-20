CIBC Boosts Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS) Price Target to C$19.50

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) opened at 19.00 on Wednesday. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $572.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

In other news, insider Jeannine Nietlan Lichong sold 10,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$185,000.00.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable foundations and estates.

