China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) will issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) opened at 13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/china-yuchai-international-limited-cyd-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About China Yuchai International Limited

China Yuchai International Limited is a holding company. The Company holds interest in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (Yuchai), which manufactures, assembles and sells diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). It holds interest in HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE) and Thakral Corporation Ltd (TCL).

