China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) is set to announce its Q117 earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter. China Distance Education Holdings Limited had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 50.03%. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect China Distance Education Holdings Limited to post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.89 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) opened at 10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.80. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education Holdings Limited stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Distance Education Holdings Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (CDEL) is a holding company, which is engaged in providing online and offline education services, and selling related products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company focuses on professional education, and helping professionals that aim to obtain and maintain professional licenses.

