Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $93.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

“Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Receives $87.56 Average Target Price from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-crl-receives-87-56-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,088,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 428,573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 846,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 311,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 243,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,349,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) opened at 88.50 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post $5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.