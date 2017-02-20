Charles R. Schwab Sells 738,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 738,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $30,686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 41.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from The Charles Schwab Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 2,389.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,934,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,601,000 after buying an additional 264,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

