Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Insider Purchases £7,500 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,372.66).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Andersson purchased 29,678 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,638.82 ($7,046.76).

On Wednesday, February 15th, Martin Andersson purchased 525,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($104,973.76).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 250,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,863.28).

On Friday, February 3rd, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Thursday, February 2nd, Martin Andersson purchased 109,183 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,101.96 ($16,373.36).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Martin Andersson purchased 35,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,248.69).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Martin Andersson purchased 35,172 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.64 ($5,274.48).

On Monday, January 30th, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Thursday, January 26th, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,873.28).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) opened at 20.49908 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 55.95 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.18. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a one year low of GBX 5.40 and a one year high of GBX 21.00.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/chaarat-gold-holdings-ltd-cgh-insider-purchases-7500-in-stock.html.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.