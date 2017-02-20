Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Acquires 525,000 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($104,973.76).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Andersson bought 29,678 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,638.82 ($7,046.76).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Martin Andersson bought 250,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,863.28).

On Monday, February 13th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,372.66).

On Friday, February 3rd, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Thursday, February 2nd, Martin Andersson bought 109,183 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,101.96 ($16,373.36).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Martin Andersson bought 35,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,248.69).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Martin Andersson bought 35,172 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.64 ($5,274.48).

On Monday, January 30th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,498.13).

On Thursday, January 26th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,873.28).

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) opened at 20.49908 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 55.95 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.18. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 5.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 21.00.

“Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Acquires 525,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/chaarat-gold-holdings-ltd-cgh-insider-martin-andersson-acquires-525000-shares.html.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.