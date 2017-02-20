Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cerner Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Cerner Corporation had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/cerner-corporation-cern-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-53-per-share-2.html.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on Cerner Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Cerner Corporation from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $66.00 target price on Cerner Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 56.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Cerner Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 223.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

