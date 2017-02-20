Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Macquarie lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) opened at 13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm’s market cap is $11.38 billion.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -12.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 181,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

