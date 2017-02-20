Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 17.88 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $14.90 billion. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

