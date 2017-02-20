Cascade Microtech, Inc. (CSCD) Receives $15.61 Average PT from Analysts

Cascade Microtech, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.61.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Cascade Microtech in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Cascade Microtech Company Profile

Cascade Microtech, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of wafer probing, thermal and reliability solutions for the electrical measurement and testing of semiconductor devices. The Company operates in two business segments: Systems and Probes. The Systems business segment is engaged in the sale of probe stations, thermal subsystems and reliability test systems.

