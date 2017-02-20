Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitbread plc (WTB)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Whitbread plc from GBX 3,930 ($49.11) to GBX 3,945 ($49.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.74) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.99) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($52.49) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.49) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,323.24 ($54.03).

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 3940.6309 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.18 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,961.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,840.95. Whitbread plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,402.00.

In other news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,943 ($49.28) per share, for a total transaction of £56,187.75 ($70,217.13).

About Whitbread plc

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

