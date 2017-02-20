Canaccord Genuity Raises Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Price Target to GBX 440

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.50) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 446 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 446.57 ($5.58).

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) opened at 380.1148 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.89 billion. Domino's Pizza Group PLC. has a one year low of GBX 300.80 and a one year high of GBX 405.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.43.

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise to own, operate and franchise Domino’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland.

