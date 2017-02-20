Canaccord Genuity Downgrades SSP Group PLC (SSPG) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 375 ($4.69) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 360 ($4.50).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised SSP Group PLC to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price target on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on SSP Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 382.80 ($4.78).

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) opened at 406.59677 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.43. SSP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 260.50 and a one year high of GBX 428.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.93 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SSP Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.50.

SSP Group PLC Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. The Company operates through four segments: the UK, Continental Europe, North America and Rest of the World (RoW).

