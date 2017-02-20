Canaccord Genuity Boosts Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Price Target to GBX 795

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.19) to GBX 795 ($9.94) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTW. FinnCap increased their price objective on Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. N+1 Singer reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattioli Woods plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 773 ($9.66).

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) opened at 782.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 198.09 million. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 567.00 and a one year high of GBX 805.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In related news, insider Murray Beveridge Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.64), for a total transaction of £154,200 ($192,701.82).

About Mattioli Woods plc

Mattioli Woods plc is engaged in the provision of pension consulting and administration, wealth management, asset management and employee benefits consultancy. The Company’s segments include Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, and Employee benefits.

