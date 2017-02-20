Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company earned $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

“Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (CPT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/camden-property-trust-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-10-per-share-cpt.html.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Camden Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 82.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $250,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $131,238.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,637.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

“Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (CPT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/camden-property-trust-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-10-per-share-cpt.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.