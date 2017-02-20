Buckingham Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Buckingham Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Tuesday.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Vetr upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.41.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $262,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $237,230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,414,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

