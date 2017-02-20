Buckingham Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES)

Buckingham Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ZOES has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) opened at 23.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 0.62. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 27.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company has approximately 170 restaurants across over 20 states, including approximately three franchised locations. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients that are predominantly preservative and additive-free, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

