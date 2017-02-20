Brokerages Set UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Price Target at $69.25

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of UMB Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $81.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 856.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

