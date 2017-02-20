Brokerages Set Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) PT at $24.25

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,120,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,167,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) opened at 6.70 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $52.37 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

About Trillium Therapeutics

