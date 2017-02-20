Brokerages Set Sina Corporation (SINA) PT at $83.00

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SINA shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sina Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sina Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sina Corporation by 21.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,211,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after buying an additional 918,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sina Corporation by 159.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,013,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,203,000 after buying an additional 2,464,232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sina Corporation by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,774,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sina Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $104,854,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sina Corporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) opened at 75.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.15. Sina Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business earned $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. Sina Corporation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sina Corporation will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sina Corporation

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

