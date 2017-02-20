Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Price Target at $15.47

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor Corporation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 15.60 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $259,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,406 shares of company stock worth $11,317,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,288,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 236,710 shares during the period.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

