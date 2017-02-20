Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Price Target at $31.25

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

