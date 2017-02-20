Brokerages Set Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) opened at 19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

