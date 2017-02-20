Brokerages Set Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) PT at $52.79

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ctrip.com International in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. Ctrip.com International has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $836 million for the quarter. Ctrip.com International had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.com International will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

