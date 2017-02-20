Brokerages Set CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) Target Price at $53.40

Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CGI Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CGI Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CGI Group by 220.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CGI Group during the third quarter worth about $5,641,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) opened at 48.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. CGI Group has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.87.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. CGI Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

