Brokerages Set Century Aluminum Company (CENX) PT at $7.13

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Century Aluminum Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum Company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,020,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 1,306,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company by 146.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 56.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after buying an additional 1,250,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 114,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) opened at 15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion.

Century Aluminum Company Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. Its primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

