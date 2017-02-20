Brokerages Set Air Canada (AC) Target Price at $15.55

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on AC shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) opened at 13.18 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Air Canada Company Profile

AIR Canada is a domestic, United States transborder and international airline company. The Company is a provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-United States transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. The Company’s mainline operates a fleet of over 170 aircraft, including Airbus narrow-body aircraft, Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and Embraer 190 regional jets.

