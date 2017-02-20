Dcc Plc (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 6,700 ($83.73) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCC. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 6,575 ($82.17) to GBX 7,247 ($90.56) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 7,800 ($97.48) to GBX 8,000 ($99.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 7,843 ($98.01) to GBX 8,160 ($101.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($91.23) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Dcc Plc from GBX 7,600 ($94.98) to GBX 7,900 ($98.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dcc Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,507.91 ($93.83).

Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) opened at 6800.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.03 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,307.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,518.06. Dcc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,570.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,029.92.

“BNP Paribas Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dcc Plc (DCC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/bnp-paribas-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-dcc-plc-dcc.html.

