BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Aon PLC (AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Aon PLC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aon PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Friday, December 30th. RBC Capital Markets lowered Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aon PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.55.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) opened at 117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.01. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Aon PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Aon PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aon PLC by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aon PLC by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aon PLC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Aon PLC by 13.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aon PLC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

