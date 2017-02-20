BMO Capital Markets Increases Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Price Target to C$14.25

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) opened at 10.89 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.91 billion.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company owns and operates the Young-Davidson mine in Canada. In addition, the Company owns the AgiDagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects in Turkey, the Lynn Lake gold project in Canada and the Esperanza gold project in Mexico.

