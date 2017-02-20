Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIVV. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bioverativ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) opened at 47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. Bioverativ has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $47.80.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

