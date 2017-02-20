Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Bel Fuse’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 162 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, VP Peter G. Bittner III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $33.60. The company’s market capitalization is $358.20 million.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

