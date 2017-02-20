Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Liquidity Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) opened at 8.50 on Monday. The company's market cap is $266.82 million. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) opened at 8.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $266.82 million. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business earned $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Liquidity Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liquidity Services news, Chairman William P. Angrick III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $951,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

