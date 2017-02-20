Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) opened at 6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

