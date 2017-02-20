Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Avon Products in a research report issued on Friday. B. Riley analyst L. Weiser now expects that the firm will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avon Products’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

“B. Riley Weighs in on Avon Products, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (AVP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/b-riley-weighs-in-on-avon-products-inc-s-q2-2017-earnings-avp.html.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVP. RBC Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Avon Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price target on Avon Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) opened at 4.61 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $2.02 billion. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 38.5% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernando Acosta sold 85,198 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $431,101.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

